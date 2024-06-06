Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,741 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $67,253,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Generac by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.29. 256,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,178. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

