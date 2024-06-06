Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,407,000 after buying an additional 1,567,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 797,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,205. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

