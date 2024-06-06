Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 3,601,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

