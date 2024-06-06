Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,868,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,936,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 196.18, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock valued at $413,597,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.