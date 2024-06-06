Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,295,000 after buying an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.77. 925,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,271. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

