Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.96. 3,287,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $340.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

