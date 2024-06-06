Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 399.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,216 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 2,796,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

