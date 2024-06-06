Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,503. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.91. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $243.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

