Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

AMP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $427.69. The company had a trading volume of 108,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,983. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $442.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

