Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,966 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,793,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,607,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

