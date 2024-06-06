Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in RTX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $108.06. 1,972,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,114. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

