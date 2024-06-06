Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.41. The company had a trading volume of 320,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,050. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

