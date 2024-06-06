Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.05. Applied Digital shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 1,367,528 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Applied Digital Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $573.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 4.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

