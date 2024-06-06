Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $209.39 and last traded at $210.55. Approximately 750,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,769,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

The firm has a market cap of $184.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

