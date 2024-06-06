AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) EVP Sells $121,085.25 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $145.71. 129,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,565,000 after buying an additional 53,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.