Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARDX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 3,715,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,802. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,327 shares of company stock worth $3,286,249 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ardelyx by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

