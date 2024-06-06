Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Sold by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. lowered its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Arhaus makes up approximately 0.8% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARHS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 442,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.65. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.64.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

