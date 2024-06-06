Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.57 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Ark has a market cap of $148.55 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002156 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,308,838 coins and its circulating supply is 181,308,722 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

