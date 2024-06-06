Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 55,436 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.