Armistice Capital LLC Buys 258,000 Shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 144.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Rebel worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Rebel Stock Performance

AREB stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

