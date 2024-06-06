Armistice Capital LLC Buys 258,000 Shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 144.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Rebel worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
American Rebel Stock Performance
AREB stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $6.49.
About American Rebel
