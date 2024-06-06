Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after buying an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after buying an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,548 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,833,000 after buying an additional 1,389,785 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73. The firm has a market cap of $845.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.