Armistice Capital LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of FibroGen worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 165,364 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,380 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 134,094 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

FibroGen Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FGEN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

