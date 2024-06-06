Armistice Capital LLC Invests $2.93 Million in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,728,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,818,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,316,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,800 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

