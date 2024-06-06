Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

COSM opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

