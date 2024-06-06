Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 13.7 %

BJDX opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.06. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Bluejay Diagnostics Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.10).

(Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.