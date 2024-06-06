Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,649,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,122,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $86,389.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,383,027. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

