Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,833,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.12% of Aligos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALGS opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

