Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Blue Group stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $911.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.