Armistice Capital LLC Trims Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,924,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.88% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQST. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

