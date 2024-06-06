Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

