Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $252.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $202.69 and a one year high of $259.35. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.