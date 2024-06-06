Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,004 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 149,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 863,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,154. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,582,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,582,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,958 shares of company stock worth $10,022,109 in the last three months. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

