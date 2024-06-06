AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Purchases A$49,980.24 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing bought 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$29.16 ($19.57) per share, with a total value of A$49,980.24 ($33,543.79).

AUB Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73.

Get AUB Group alerts:

AUB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.