AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Purchases A$49,980.24 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing bought 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$29.16 ($19.57) per share, with a total value of A$49,980.24 ($33,543.79).
AUB Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73.
AUB Group Company Profile
