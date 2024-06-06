Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.86

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.86 and traded as high as C$12.66. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.40, with a volume of 5,145 shares traded.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$922.50 million, a PE ratio of 184.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.90.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

