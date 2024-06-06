Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $239.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.05.

ADSK stock opened at $216.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $170,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after purchasing an additional 753,051 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

