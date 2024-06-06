Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $295.92 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.54 billion and $295.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $36.98 or 0.00051864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,587,933 coins and its circulating supply is 393,241,563 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

