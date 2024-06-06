B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $23.63

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $22.95. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 80,893 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -39.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
