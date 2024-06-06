Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

