Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

Shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.
Baijiayun Group Stock Performance
RTC remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 247,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Baijiayun Group has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.83.
About Baijiayun Group
