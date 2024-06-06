Bank of America Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,130.20.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,224.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $373.56 and a 12 month high of $1,224.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $928.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $741.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.59, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,363 shares in the company, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,117 shares of company stock worth $90,701,708. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

