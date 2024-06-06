Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $312.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

