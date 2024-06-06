Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $124.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMO. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE:BMO opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

