Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$131.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

TSE BMO opened at C$118.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.76. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$133.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

