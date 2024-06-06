Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Raised by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,723 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after purchasing an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 2,078,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,781,896. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.