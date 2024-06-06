Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Trading Down 8.3%

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 1,412,136,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 907% from the average daily volume of 140,248,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

About Beacon Energy

