Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 8.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $29,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.78. 2,458,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,102. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

