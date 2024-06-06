Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 9,567,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,329,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

