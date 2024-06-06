Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 25,805 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UTF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

