Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $153.23. 334,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,428. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.