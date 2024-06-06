Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 463.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.32. 1,749,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,988. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

